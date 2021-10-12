1 taken to hospital after house fire on Margaret Street

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Fire Department says one person is injured following a house fire on Margaret Street Tuesday evening.

The acting shift commander with the Binghamton Fire Department told 12 News the call came in around 6:20 p.m. They said the crew found the fire on the second floor and put it out quickly.

The fire department says one person was taken to Wilson Hospital with unspecified injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.