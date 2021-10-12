4th year of State Sen. Akshar’s all-stars begins in Chenango County

(WBNG) -- State Senator Fred Akshar (R-52) started the fourth year of his Akshar's All-Stars student recognition program on Tuesday at three schools in Chenango County.

Those schools included are Greene Central High School, Oxford Middle School, and DCMO Boces.

The Senator says he recognizes local students selected by their school districts in the 52nd District who have shown great leadership, compassion, school spirit, or improvement among their peers.

"There's a common theme today [Tuesday], all these youngsters possess some really, really great attributes," Akshar said. "They have a great work ethic and a willingness to lend a helping hand across their communities, so all in all it was a really good day."

The students recognized were Skyler Nowalk at Greene Central High School, Elizabeth Ingraham at Oxford Academy Middle School, and Remington Mills at DCMO Boces.