Binghamton Chamber holds summit for young entrepreneurs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is joining Visions Federal Credit Union and the YP Alliance to host the 5th Annual Southern Tier Young Professionals Summit.

The summit will be held on Oct 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton. The Southern Tier YP Summit is an innovative conference dedicated to the growth and development of young professionals in the Southern Tier.

This is an investment into the young leaders in the Greater Binghamton community. At this event, young professionals have the opportunity to come together to make meaningful connections and to learn skills to develop as a leader. There will be breakout sessions, professional headshots and networking opportunities with local leaders from businesses, non-profits and art communities.

The subjects discussed will be what young professionals said they would be interested in learning more about such as upscaling themselves, diversity and equity.

This year's event will feature two speakers who will present and lead the breakout sessions. National motivational speaker Nick Zizi and non-profit organization founder Daniel Lloyd. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about building connections, pursuing their passions and environmental responsibility.

There will be a stress relief pop-up session as a new way to close the event.

This year there is a choice to attend virtually. The price for virtual as well as half-day in-person attendees is $55. The price for full-day attendees is $100.

