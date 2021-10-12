During WWII, getting the flu vaccine was patriotic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The flu virus was the last thing on Ed Costantini’s mind after he was drafted at 19 and eager to fight in World War II. Costantini left his parents in South Philly on a train bound for Georgia for basic training before making his way to Liverpool, England, and, later, France. But first, he had to get jabbed. Decades later, at age 98, Costantini would recall in crisp detail how he waited, alongside other young soldiers, to receive a handful of vaccinations that the Army required. It didn’t occur to Costantini to question the necessity of the vaccines, or to refuse them in the name of personal freedom.