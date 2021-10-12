Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

An Indiana hairdresser linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and 60 hours of community service for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors have cited Dona Sue Bissey’s online support for QAnon. But the federal judge who sentenced her on Tuesday said it was for her actions, not her beliefs. Over 630 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. An Associated Press review of court records found that authorities have connected at least 27 of them to QAnon, which centers on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshipping, child sex-trafficking cabal.