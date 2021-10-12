Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons could return to the Philadelphia 76ers. His representation and Sixers management and coach Doc Rivers are working toward a resolution of the guard’s holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star. The 25-year-old Australian still has $147 million and four years left on his contract. Rivers said he has not talked to Simmons during the holdout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday and snap a three-game losing streak. After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with 2:38 left to give the Eagles their first lead of the game. Carolina’s Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as the Panthers offense struggled against an Eagles defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in the previous two games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Rookie running back Najee Harris added a career-best 122 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Steelers, who improved to 2-3. Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater nearly rallied the Broncos from an 18-point deficit. Bridgewater threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes. His last pass, however, was picked off by James Pierre. The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 3-0 start.

