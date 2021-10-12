Lawyer: Myanmar ex-president testifies he refused to resign

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar’s former President Win Myint say he has testified that he defied a demand from the military to resign when the army seized power eight months ago. Win Myint was giving testimony at his trial for incitement in which the country’s ousted top leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is his co-defendant. The two have been detained by the military since its Feb. 1 takeover. Win Myint’s testimony was related Tuesday by his lawyer and marks the first time his version of the takeover events has been made known. He testified that he told two senior officers who sought his resignation that he would rather die than accede to their demand. The military has insisted its takeover was legal.