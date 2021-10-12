Man in critical condition from bicycle crash in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department announced Tuesday that one person is in critical condition following a vehicle and motorcycle crash on Oct. 8.

According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Route 201 on-ramp around 2:45 p.m. and found a 63-year-old male bicyclist on the side of the road with a severe head injury.

They said he was unresponsive and taken to Wilson Hospital by Vestal Ambulance.

Police said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered a "serious head injury" because he landed on the pavement. They also noted he was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of the road when he turned north into traffic and was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Vestal Road for unknown reasons.

Police said there were no other injuries involved in the crash and no tickets were issued.

The Vestal Emergency Squad, Vestal Fire Department and Broome County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.