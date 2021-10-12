Miami’s top cop flames out after acrimonious 6-month stint

MIAMI (AP) — The man once billed as the Michael Jordan and Tom Brady of policing ended up being “not the right fit” for the city of Miami. The city manager has decided to suspend with the intention of firing Police Chief Art Acevedo after a tumultuous six-month tenure. The new chief fired high-ranking officers and accused influential city commissioners of meddling in the department and running the city the way the late Fidel Castro ruled Cuba. Acevedo’s pending departure follows two raucous meetings with city commissioners. The chief was the personal choice of Mayor Francis Suarez. Suarez stood by the decision to remove Acevedo on Tuesday.