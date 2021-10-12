Michael Bucko – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- In the Class B golf sectionals, Seton Catholic senior Michael Bucko finished first with an even-par 72 to help the Saints take home the title.

"Just the love for this game keeps me going every day just wanting to play it more and more," said Bucko.

This is Bucko's third individual sectional championship.

"It's been awesome," said Bucko. "Coach has put faith in me. Just trusting me throughout these four years. It's just been an amazing time playing."

As the only senior on the team, Bucko has not only grown as a player but as a leader for his younger teammates.

"There's a lot of young student-athletes out for golf every single year," said head coach Dave McPeek. "He seems to take to them each time. Show them proper golf etiquette."

As his time as a Saint starts to wind down, Bucko is focused on going to college and eventually become a pro.

Bucko also won the STAC individual championship Tuesday afternoon with a -2 in his final round.