Salvation Army seeking volunteers as holiday season approaches

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Salvation Army of Binghamton is coming up on their annual Red Kettle Drive campaign and needs volunteers to make the season possible.

The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army's largest fundraising effort and supports programs in the Binghamton community like youth development, food partners, disaster relief, and other social services.

"Our volunteers are the lifeblood of what we do, without the volunteers, we can't collect the funds, and then we have to lower our services and we don't want to do that," Captain Joseph Hanses of the Binghamton Salvation Army said. "We want to continue to serve at a high level and we need our volunteers to help us do that."

The campaign begins on Nov. 5 and runs through Dec. 24 and all donations to the Red Kettles in the Binghamton area stay in the community to help residents that need it.

"Volunteers generally ring the bell. They just come out, we ask for a couple of hours of them to come to ring the bell at one of our stores and just collect the funds at the store site," Hansen said.

Those interested in volunteering can visit savolunteer.org or the Salvation Army's office at 131 Washington Street in Binghamton.