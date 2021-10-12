Sisters’ online memories open window to history, their lives

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sister Francis Louise Honeychuck helped her mother clean a casket factory in Scottdale and watched over the two youngest of her five siblings after her father died in the 1918 flu pandemic, just before she turned 4. “I recall picking up oodles of straight pins off the chairs, floor, anywhere,” she told an interviewer in 2004, remembering her childhood before she entered the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg, in 1932. Sister Francis Louise, who died in 2017, is among 100 members of the Greensburg-based community of women religious whose first-person stories have been preserved and can now be explored online.