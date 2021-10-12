SUNY Broome, Binghamton provide updates on student vaccination status

(WBNG) -- A spokesperson for SUNY Broome told 12 News 48 students had to deregister from their all in-person classes due to not being vaccinated.

Officials said, additionally, 114 students had to drop at least one in-person class due to not receiving the vaccine.

Overall, SUNY Broome said 93% of its student population had complied with the vaccine mandate.

Binghamton University told 12 News 13 students out of a student population of more than 18,000 have not provided proof of vaccination.

They have until the end of Tuesday to provide proof. If they do not, they will be deregistered from their classes.

The vaccine mandate for students in all SUNY schools went into effect when the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval.