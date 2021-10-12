Tioga County set to participate in Operation Green Light for veterans

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Operation Green Light begins on Oct. 13 in Tioga County to help honor veterans.

Organizers say Operation Green Light is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with an emphasis on veterans coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The County is asking residents to take part by shining a green light either outside of their houses or in a window to show support.

The Tioga County Courthouse will also be illuminated green to honor and support veterans.

"The reason this operation green light is so important is we know most veterans who take their lives it occurs in the first year of separation from the military," Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Director Michael Middaugh said. "That transition period is so stressful, so hard, they see no other way."

Organizers say the color green was chosen because it's the color of hope, renewal, and well-being.

The operation will run until Nov. 11 which is also Veteran's Day.