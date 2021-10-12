With region on edge, Iran kicks off annual air defense drill

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has kicked off a massive, two-day air defense drill in the country’s sprawling central desert in another show of force by the Islamic Republic. State TV reported that both the army and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard are taking part in the annual maneuvers dubbed “Velyat.” It said elite air force and air defense units, as well as the Guard’s airspace division would participate. Iran regularly holds such drills and says they assess the troops’ combat readiness and demonstrate the nation’s military capabilities. The drill comes as the wider Mideast region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program.