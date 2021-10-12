Wyoming coroner set to announce how Gabby Petito was killed

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming are set to announce how they believe slain traveler Gabby Petito was killed. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue is scheduled to announce the findings of Petito’s autopsy at a news conference early Tuesday afternoon. The 22-year-old woman’s body was found last month near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park. The coroner previously classified Petito’s death as a homicide, but he did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.