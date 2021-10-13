3 Binghamton-area buildings will be lit different colors for breast cancer awareness

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Three iconic buildings will be illuminated on October 13th in honor of National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Something made official around the county, and signed into an official day in the Southern Tier by Senator Akshar.

Local #LightUpMBC ambassador Andrea Hankey who lives with the disease herself says she would like to see more funding so that the life expectancy post-diagnosis can be longer.

"It means that I can spend more time with my two little ones, my goal is to watch them walk across the stage in high school and I need at least 8 more years for that so this is a big deal for me and my family."

Right now less than 5% of all Breast Cancer funding actually makes its way to Metastatic. The disease is 98% fatal, and only 22% live linger than 5 years after being diagnosed.

The buildings that will be illuminated tonight are the Security Mutual Building, Double-Tree Hotel, and the Library Tower at Binghamton University.