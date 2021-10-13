4 charged in death of man at Detroit-area mall in 2014

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, nearly eight years after the death of a man who was pinned to the floor by security guards at a Detroit-area shopping mall. The Michigan attorney general’s office reopened the case in 2020. McKenzie Cochran struggled with security guards and was hit with pepper spray at Northland Mall in Southfield in 2014. Authorities say he died of compression asphyxiation. The Oakland County prosecutor at that time said the guards were poorly trained but had no intent to harm Cochran and no charges were filed.