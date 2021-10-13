Broome County Public Library is making care packages for chemo patients

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Public Library is participating in the state initiative Great Give-Back project on Oct. 16 as a way to get involved in community service.

The Great Give Back is a state-wide community service initiative where libraries find a way to give back to their community in meaningful, service-oriented experiences.

This year, the Broome County Public Library has collected cards, water bottles, hand sanitizer, tissues, granola bars, tea, candy and word puzzles to create care packages for patients going through chemotherapy at Broome Oncology.

This project started in August through the Broome County Public Libraries Coloring Club. Patrons colored inspirational and encouraging message cards for the patients. Their goal was 100 cards, but when they posted the initiative on social media, the response was huge, and they received more than 200 cards.

They have enough items to create 100 bags. Since they got so many cards, they want to use them up. So, they are looking for more water, hand sanitizer, granola bars and tea.

They need volunteers to assemble the care packages from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Broome County Public Library on Oct 16, the official "Great Give-Back" Day.

Coordinator of this initiative and Head of Informational Services at Broome County Public Library Sherry Kowalski chose this plan because she is a cancer survivor and went through Broome Oncology for her chemotherapy.

Kowalski told 12 News that during one of her sessions that an organization had put together packages for her and other patients at the time. "It really brightened my day, so I thought I want to do more," said Kowalski.