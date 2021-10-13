Endicott officials say some residents may have discolored water after pump switch

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott is alerting residents that some of them may have discolored water on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the village said anyone who has discolored water should turn it off to let it settle for about one hour. They said to turn cold water back on to check if it's running clear and to repeat the process if it isn't.

Officials said the Water Department switched pumps at the Ranney Well around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Disruptions to water services are not expected.