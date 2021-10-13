Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also had a goal for the Penguins, who played without injured stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The final three Pittsburgh goals were into an empty net. Tampa Bay got goals from Anthony Cirelli and Andrew Killorn, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s season is over. Coach Mike Tomlin says Smith-Schuster will have surgery to repair an injured right shoulder and is heading to injured reserve. Smith-Schuster sustained the injury in the second quarter of a victory over Denver last week that ended a three-game losing streak. The Steelers will turn to James Washington among others to fill the void left by Smith-Schuster’s absence. Pittsburgh hosts Seattle in Week 6.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is facing a changing landscape in men’s basketball amid coaching retirements, roster upheaval and a bumpy showing in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The league has already seen the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams at North Carolina. Duke Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after this season. Those decisions have created what Notre Dame coach Mike Brey says is a “power shift” as those schools try to maintain their traditional success. The league sent seven teams to last year’s NCAA Tournament. Five didn’t win a game as the ACC had its first losing tournament record since 1987.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Commissioner Jim Phillips says the Atlantic Coast Conference is examining whether its conference headquarters should remain in Greensboro, North Carolina or consider relocating to another city. Phillips said Tuesday during ACC men’s basketball media days the location discussion is part of an assessment of the overall structure of the ACC, including staffing and the responsibilities and roles of the office. Greensboro has been home to the ACC headquarters since 1953. The ACC has since hired an outside agency to help evaluate whether they should remain in Greensboro or consider other cities. As of right now, Phillips says he has not talked to other cities about relocating.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach. The organization hopes she’ll bring some much-needed stability to a team that struggled under two interim coaches this past season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. The 37-year-old Wright played 14 seasons with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. She retired after the 2019 season and spent the last two years as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. Wright also has been a college assistant with Charlotte since 2017. The Dream struggled to an 8-24 mark this past season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons could return to the Philadelphia 76ers. His representation and Sixers management and coach Doc Rivers are working toward a resolution of the guard’s holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star. The 25-year-old Australian still has $147 million and four years left on his contract. Rivers said he has not talked to Simmons during the holdout