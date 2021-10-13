How you can end prostate cancer – REGISTER HERE

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- WBNG and Tioga State Bank have partnered for the annual fight to end prostate cancer, and you can help.

You can help raise awareness and money for prostate cancer research by signing up for the No Shave November / Cure the Blue Virtual 5K, which begins in early November.

This year's event includes a virtual 5K, which can be completed wherever you'd like, and any time between November 5th and November 7th.

There will also be surprise giveaways throughout the event for participants and those who finish. Bills fans, a Buffalo-centric gift basket will also be given away!

Sign up by clicking here.