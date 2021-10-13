Romanian doctors issue ‘cry of despair’ amid virus surge

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Doctors in Romania’s capital has issued an open letter titled “a cry of despair” as the country’s overwhelmed health care system copes with record coronavirus infections and deaths. The College of Physicians of Bucharest said Wednesday in a letter addressed to Romanians that the medical system has “reached the limit.” They say the country’s low vaccination rate reveals a “failure of trust.” Their letter states, “We are desperate, because, unfortunately, we have heard too many times: I can’t breathe.…I’m not vaccinated.” Romania has the second-lowest share of its population vaccinated among the European Union’s 27 members. Just 34% of its adults are fully inoculated, compared to an EU average of 74%.