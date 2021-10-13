Theft-plagued Walgreens closing 5 more San Francisco stores

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walgreens says it will close five more stores in San Francisco next month because of organized retail theft. The drugstore chain has closed at least 10 stores in the city since the start of 2019. San Francisco is fighting an embarrassing reputation for brazen shoplifting. This summer, masked shoplifters carried off armloads of designer handbags from a department store. Last month, the mayor and police chief announced they will dedicate more police to fight retail theft.