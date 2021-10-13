Tioga County set to begin phase 1 of the culvert program

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County is in the process of starting phase one of the Culvert Program to fix culverts around the county.

In New York State, anything that spans over 20 feet is considered a bridge while anything less than that is a culvert, whether is it a 19-foot bridge or something else that channels water past an obstacle.

The program will begin next year after winter and it will be done with money from 80% of federal funds, 15% state funds, and 5% from county funds.

While officials have an idea of which culverts will be fixed, they want to wait until after winter to announce the final decision.

"This culvert maintenance program is going to be an annual program," Commissioner of Public Works for Tioga County Gary Hammond said. "The state actually administers the federal funds and they concur with this amount. So we're going to have 45,000 dollars to replace culverts."

At the Tioga County Legislature meeting on Tuesday, members voted to allow funding for this project to take place.