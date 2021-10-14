$4.5B clean energy complex planned for southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Industrial gas supplier Air Products announced it will build a $4.5 billion clean energy facility in Louisiana’s capital region. The planned complex in Ascension Parish will produce “blue hydrogen.” Blue hydrogen uses natural gas to produce an alternative fuel with the carbon dioxide emissions captured and stored underground. Air Products said the facility will create 170 permanent jobs with a total annual payroll of $15.9 million. The facility is expected to be up and running in 2026. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Air Products President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi planned to celebrate the plans at an announcement event Thursday in Baton Rouge.