Dense Fog Advisory from THU 3:10 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility of

less than one quarter of a mile.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The majority of the fog will be confined to

but widespread within the deeper valleys that contain larger

streams or rivers, and population centers. Visibility will drop

to near zero in some locations. The ridge tops and higher

terrain away from the streams and rivers will be free from the

fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, its imperative for your safety and the safety of

others that you slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of braking distance ahead of you.

For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog.

