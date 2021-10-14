Efforts to track diversity in journalism are lagging

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite renewed attention on efforts to diversify hiring in journalism since George Floyd’s killing, the ability to measure real progress is proving elusive. The News Leaders Association says it is extending the deadline for responses to its survey about employment practices at news organizations out of disappointment over how few are willing to reveal whether their staffs are diverse. Experts say there are several factors, including a realization among some leaders that their own efforts don’t measure up. There has been some tangible progress over the past year and a half, particularly in the hiring of several minorities in leadership roles.