Exit 72 on Route 17 to be temporarily closed next week

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an upcoming exit ramp closure next week.

The Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 72 on State Route 17 West for pavement maintenance and repair.

The closure will occur on Oct. 18 at 7 a.m. and reopen on the morning of Oct. 21. The reopening is weather-dependent.

The DOT said there will be signed detours that will direct traffic westbound on Route 17 to Exit 71S to Johnson City and eastbound on Prospect Street back to Mygatt Street.

Officials said they want to remind drivers that speeding fines are doubled in work zones.