Gabe Kapler, nerves and all, has been right fit for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabe Kapler absolutely gets butterflies, he says, and he considers it a good thing. He’s found a way to channel those into winning in San Francisco — a lot of winning. Now, the season comes down to a winner-take-all Game 5 for his Giants in the NL Division Series on Thursday night against former teammate Dave Roberts and his defending World Series champion Dodgers. The postseason-tested, experienced manager in Roberts faces off against the newcomer Kapler with all of his innovative approaches and huge supporting cast of coaches.