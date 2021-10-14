Laxalt paves path in 2022 Senate race with Biden backlash

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Republican Adam Laxalt hopes to win the race for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat by drawing stark contrast between his positions and the direction he says Democrats and their allies in Big Tech, Hollywood and the media are taking the country. He launched his 2022 Senate race against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with a tour that brought him to each of Nevada’s 17 counties this month. Rather than appeal to undecided voters through striking a conciliatory chord toward Democrats, Laxalt has seized on disillusionment to motivate voters early in the campaign. The race is expected to be among the nation’s most contested and could determine which party controls the Senate.