Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after making comments criticizing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty in a special court-martial. An attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller confirmed in a text message that his client pleaded guilty at Thursday’s court-martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Scheller was facing multiple charges, including conduct unbecoming an officer. A sentencing hearing followed the morning proceedings. In an Aug. 26 video, Scheller demanded accountability from military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. troops were killed in Kabul.