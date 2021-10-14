New York takes on non-conference foe Dallas

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Stars +102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Dallas in a non-conference matchup.

New York went 27-23-6 overall and 14-11-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Rangers recorded five shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.

Dallas went 23-19-14 overall with a 10-12-6 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Stars averaged 2.8 goals on 30.3 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.