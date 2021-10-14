Progressives warn against ‘false choice’ in Biden bill trims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressive leaders in Congress are warning against what they say is a “false choice” over how to trim President Joe Biden’s now-$2 trillion proposal for beefing up social services and tackling climate change. That’s according to a letter Wednesday to Democratic congressional leaders and Biden, obtained by the Associated Press. The progressives argue against cutting out some items in Biden’s proposal as centrist lawmakers prefer. Instead, they want to keep Biden’s wider vision but for fewer years. They say that would include “shorter, transformative investments” that could be started quickly and then revisited. The $2 trillion is to be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.