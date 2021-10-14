Special Weather Statement until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

….LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING…

Locally dense fog, with visibility less than a quarter mile has

formed across the region early this morning. The thickest fog is

mainly in the valleys, but patches of fog are also impacting the

mid and higher elevations.

Motorists should stay alert for rapidly changing visibility while

driving this morning and plan some extra time to reach their

destination safely.

The fog is expect to gradually lift and dissipate by the mid to

late morning hours.