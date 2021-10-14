Special Weather Statement until THU 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
….LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING…
Locally dense fog, with visibility less than a quarter mile has
formed across the region early this morning. The thickest fog is
mainly in the valleys, but patches of fog are also impacting the
mid and higher elevations.
Motorists should stay alert for rapidly changing visibility while
driving this morning and plan some extra time to reach their
destination safely.
The fog is expect to gradually lift and dissipate by the mid to
late morning hours.