State announces $5 million for Binghamton, Johnson City wastewater treatment plant financing

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced financing has been approved for Binghamton-Johnson City wastewater treatment plant restoration.

According to a news release from the Governor's Office, the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation approved $2.74 million for Binghamton and $2.26 million for Johnson City in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater treatment plant restoration and rehabilitation with each other.

The financing is part of $44.2 million that was approved for drinking water and wastewater projects across the state. This includes interest-free financings, grants and low-cost financings.

Other approved projects include:

Drinking-Water Projects:

City of Jamestown in Chautauqua County - $3,000,000 WIIA grant for water main replacement.

Village of Canisteo in Steuben County - $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $1,776,800 in short-term, market-rate financing for storage and distribution system upgrades.

Village of Walton in Delaware County - $1,200,000 WIIA grant and $800,000 in short-term, market-rate financing for storage and distribution system upgrades.

City of Kingston in Ulster County - $900,000 WIIA grant and $600,000 in short-term, market-rate financing to upgrade transmission and distribution systems.

Massapequa Water District in Nassau County - $4,000,400 Intermunicipal Grant to upgrade a distribution system.

Clean-Water Projects: