State announces $5 million for Binghamton, Johnson City wastewater treatment plant financing

State announces $5 million for Binghamton, Johnson City wastewater treatment plant financingNew
(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced financing has been approved for Binghamton-Johnson City wastewater treatment plant restoration.
According to a news release from the Governor's Office, the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation approved $2.74 million for Binghamton and $2.26 million for Johnson City in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater treatment plant restoration and rehabilitation with each other.
The financing is part of $44.2 million that was approved for drinking water and wastewater projects across the state. This includes interest-free financings, grants and low-cost financings.
Other approved projects include:
Drinking-Water Projects:
- City of Jamestown in Chautauqua County - $3,000,000 WIIA grant for water main replacement.
- Village of Canisteo in Steuben County - $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $1,776,800 in short-term, market-rate financing for storage and distribution system upgrades.
- Village of Walton in Delaware County - $1,200,000 WIIA grant and $800,000 in short-term, market-rate financing for storage and distribution system upgrades.
- City of Kingston in Ulster County - $900,000 WIIA grant and $600,000 in short-term, market-rate financing to upgrade transmission and distribution systems.
- Massapequa Water District in Nassau County - $4,000,400 Intermunicipal Grant to upgrade a distribution system.
Clean-Water Projects:
- City of Lockport in Niagara County - $531,250 WIIA grant, $2,268,750 short-term interest-free financing, and $1,000,000 short-term market-rate financing for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
- Village of Addison in Steuben County - $2,914,513 in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater system improvements.
- City of Binghamton in Broome County - $2,740,000 in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater treatment plant restoration and rehabilitation with the Village of Johnson City.
- Village of Johnson City in Broome County - $2,260,000 in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater treatment plant restoration and rehabilitation with the City of Binghamton.
- Village of Boonville in Oneida County - $5,122,500 in short-term, interest-free financing and a $2,457,500 grant from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
- Town of Ticonderoga in Essex County - $9,275,936 in long-term, interest-free financing for treatment plant improvements, sanitary sewer separation and stream daylighting.
- Town of New Windsor in Orange County - $392,188 WIIA grant for sewer rehabilitation.