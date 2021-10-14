Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

MADRID (AP) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake has shaken Spain’s La Palma island off northwest Africa in what was the strongest recorded since a local volcano began erupting 26 days ago. Authorities said Thursday the quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight. The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile). Hard black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island. But most of La Palma is unaffected. The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.