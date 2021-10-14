Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering

JERUSALEM (AP) — A trash bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem thanks people for not littering. Drop a piece of trash in, and sensors powered by a solar panel trigger a voice recording. It’s part of an initiative by local residents supported by the municipality. Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it’s also a congested modern city of nearly 1 million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes and litter.