Youngkin calls rally flag pledge ‘weird and wrong’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican candidate for governor is calling it “weird and wrong” that attendees at a right-wing election rally recited the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag said to have been flown at a rally before the Capitol riot in January. First-time candidate Glenn Youngkin didn’t attend Wednesday evening’s rally in suburban Richmond, which was full of falsehoods about election fraud. But the wealthy businessman was quickly pressed by Democrats to disavow the use of such a flag during the pledge. Youngkin said Thursday that the Capitol riot was “sickening and wrong.” Youngkin is in a tight race with former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.