Additional aid sought for Stueben County for tropical storm recovery

(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are asking FEMA to consider individual assistance to Stueben County due to damages from Tropical Storm Fred.

FEMA approved a disaster declaration for several counties, including Tioga County, earlier this week. Senators Schumer and Gillibrand said this could potentially unlock millions of dollars in federal aid to help with recovery efforts in the counties that were affected.

However, the senators said that individual assistance was denied. They said this money would have directly gone to families that were affected by the tropical storm. They noted Stueben County was hit especially hard by the storm.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency in Stueben County when the storm moved over the state in August.

A letter sent to FEMA from Senators Schumer and Gillibrand is posted below:

Dear Administrator Criswell,