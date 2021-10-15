Additional aid sought for Stueben County for tropical storm recovery

Additional aid sought for Stueben County for tropical storm recoveryNew
(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are asking FEMA to consider individual assistance to Stueben County due to damages from Tropical Storm Fred.
FEMA approved a disaster declaration for several counties, including Tioga County, earlier this week. Senators Schumer and Gillibrand said this could potentially unlock millions of dollars in federal aid to help with recovery efforts in the counties that were affected.
However, the senators said that individual assistance was denied. They said this money would have directly gone to families that were affected by the tropical storm. They noted Stueben County was hit especially hard by the storm.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency in Stueben County when the storm moved over the state in August.
A letter sent to FEMA from Senators Schumer and Gillibrand is posted below:
Dear Administrator Criswell,
We write in strong support of the State of New York’s forthcoming appeal of the denial for Individual Assistance to Steuben County following the devastating flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred on August 18, 2021.
We appreciate the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) decision to grant Public Assistance to the eight counties New York State requested, as well as the Hazard Mitigation funding, but the damage in Steuben County was so severe that we disagree with FEMA’s decision not to grant the county Individual Assistance. This severe storm caused significant damage in Steuben County, homes have been left uninhabitable, residents have been displaced, and most tragically, the storm claimed one life. Steuben residents are hurting, the school in the Jasper-Troupsburg district had four feet of water in it, businesses were decimated, and the resident’s public infrastructure – from roads to bridges – was ravaged. Programs only available through Individual Assistance, like crisis counseling, housing assistance, and disaster legal support, will be key to the county’s recovery.
In Steuben County during the night of flooding on August 18, 2021, Swift Water Rescue Crews needed to be deployed to assist dozens of residents evacuating and now many remain without a home. Based off a joint federal, state, and local Preliminary Damage Assessment hundreds of homes and dozens businesses were destroyed or severely damaged. Many of these properties, are not located the flood plains, and as a result do not have flood insurance to help aid in recovery efforts, making federal support all the more essential to the rebuilding of their homes and lives. In short- residents in Steuben County have faced the devastating loss and are desperately in need of any and all help we can provide.
We strongly support the State of New York’s forthcoming request for Individual Assistance in the areas impacted by this storm event. We appreciate your swift attention and consideration of this request and stand ready to work with you and FEMA to deliver support and resources to the impacted individuals and communities.