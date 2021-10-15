Broome Sheriff to host drug takeback program next weekend

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office will collect unwanted, outdated and unused drugs next weekend for National Drug Takeback Day.

On Oct. 23, the Sheriff's Office will be collecting aspirin, controlled substances and sharps. The office said it hopes the program will bring awareness to pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse.

The collection time will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Broome County Sheriff’s Office – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Dr., Binghamton

Johnson City Elks Lodge – 4212 Watson Blvd., Johnson City

Whitney Point Fire Department – 2665 Main St., Whitney Point

United Health Services – 4417 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

West Windsor Fire Department – 9 Karla Dr., Windsor

West Endicott Fire Department – 113 N. Page Ave., Endicott

Broome County Sheriff’s Deposit Substation – 146 Front St., Deposit

The Sheriff's Office said it collected 1,400 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medications for safe disposal.