Cardinals acquire tight end Zach Ertz in trade with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler. Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay. Arizona lost starting tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending knee injury Sunday against San Francisco.