Cash flows to US Senate rivals of Trump’s endorsed candidate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans. In her first federal fundraising report due Friday, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands reported that she loaned her campaign $3 million. A major Republican donor and the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee in 2018, Scott Wagner, has pledged $1.5 million to a super PAC aligned with another candidate, real estate investor Jeff Bartos. Trump last month endorsed Sean Parnell, a former Army Ranger who penned a memoir of his service in Afghanistan. The contest for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat could be among the nation’s most competitive next year. The Democratic field is also crowded.