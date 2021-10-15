Chicago mayor takes police union head to court over vaccines

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has taken her fight with the head of the city’s police officers union to court, arguing that his call for officers to ignore an order to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday was illegal. The mayor said in a statement that the city filed a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court for injunctive relief against Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, whom she accused of “engaging in, supporting and encouraging work stoppage or strike.” She asked the court to bar the union from “engaging in any concerted refusal to submit vaccination status information” to the city’s portal.