EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reiterated that anti-Semitism “has no place” in the 27-nation bloc. Friday’s statement came after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic. Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets” of George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist who has long been a target of conspiracy theories. Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by the European Parliament’s justice committee assessing press freedom and the rule of law in the Balkan state.