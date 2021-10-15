Florida hosts New York after Ekblad’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -128, Islanders +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the New York Islanders after Aaron Ekblad scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 overtime win against the Penguins.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall and 20-5-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Panthers averaged 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 on the road. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season while collecting 249 assists.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.