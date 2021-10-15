Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury but their depleted defense held on after Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles from a 28-7 deficit. Playing with an injured thumb, Brady came out firing. The 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed TDs on Tampa’s first two drives while going 11 for 12 for 121 yards.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles failed to use their running game with any consistency and lost 28-22 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Eagles fans gave a sarcastic standing ovation when Miles Sanders gained 5 yards on a rare run in the third quarter. Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more but it wasn’t enough to carry the Eagles. The Eagles have lost four of their last five games.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored his second goal of the night 1:37 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers rallied from two goals down late in the third period to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Thursday night. Aaron Ekblad scored the two late goals to get Florida into overtime, and Verhaeghe finished it off moments after Sergei Bobrovsky stoned Evan Rodrigues on a breakaway. Bobrovsky made 43 saves for Florida. Jeff Carter got the 400th goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel scored from behind the net for Pittsburgh, which also got goals from Danton Heinen and Rodrigues along with 34 saves from Casey DeSmith.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Richard Sherman is out for the game after leaving against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers were already without linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion). Sherman walked off the field without his helmet during an Eagles scoring drive in the first quarter.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers star Kevin Hayes spent a life in step with big brother Jimmy. They were a couple of kids from Boston’s largest neighborhood who attended the same boarding school, same college and ended up playing in the NHL. At just 31, Jimmy was found dead inside his family home. He left a wife and two young boys. A cause of death has not been determined. His brother is heartbroken as he prepares for the NHL season with the Flyers.

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin denies any of his defensive players pretended to be injured during the Iowa game. Franklin detailed each one who went down during a 12-minute session with reporters in response to Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, who indicated he was suspicious of some of the stoppages in play. Franklin said it made no sense to employ a strategy to slow down an Iowa offense that typically plays a methodical style. Iowa fans booed while several Penn State players were being treated for injuries on the field during the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 victory. Ferentz acknowledged that some of the Penn State players had legitimate injuries but defended the Iowa fans, saying they “smelled a rat.”