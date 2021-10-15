Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties despite strains

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and South Korea say they will look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats despite strained bilateral relations. Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke Friday by telephone with Korean President Moon Jae-in. Kishida has already spoken to a number of other world leaders nut not with Moon until now — underscoring chilly relations between Tokyo and Seoul despite a shared key ally in the U.S. and mutual security concerns. Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have suffered over the legacy of Japan’s World War II atrocities and disagreements over compensation for wartime Korean laborers. Moon’s office says he praised Kishida over his comment expressing willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.