Montreal plays conference rival New York

New York Rangers (0-1-1, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-2-0, second in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -119, Rangers -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads to Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall and 13-11-4 at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season while averaging 2.8 per game.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-12-3 on the road. The Rangers recorded 305 assists on 176 total goals last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Rangers: Sammy Blais: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.