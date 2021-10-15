New Mexico judge denies lab workers’ claim in vaccine fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory who sought to block a vaccine mandate. Workers risk being fired if they don’t comply with the lab’s Friday afternoon deadline. It’s possible an appeal could be filed pending more proceedings on the merits of the case. While the vaccination rate among adults in New Mexico hovers below 72%, the rate among lab employees stands at 96%. Still, 114 workers sued, saying the mandate violates their constitutional rights. Attorneys for the lab argued that being vaccinated is a condition of working there. Meanwhile, New Mexico has extended its indoor mask mandate.